Meet Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela who have a combined net worth of over Rs 2,500 crore

Everybody surely knows about the RRR actor Ram Charan who became a global sensation with his magnetic performance in cinemas. However, like a power couple, Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan is nothing short of a big name in the business world.

The RRR actor and Upasana tied the knot back on June 14, 2012, and have been leading a successful marriage for almost 12 years now. However, do you know the total net worth of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela?

Total net worth of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela explored

According to a report by GQ India, Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan are one of the richest celebrity couples in India and combined have a total net worth of Rs 2,500 crores approximately.

In a report given by Times of India, it was stated that Upasana has a staggering personal net worth of Rs 1,130 crores while Charan is worth Rs 1,370 crores approx. However, we couldn’t verify the official numbers.

For those who are unaware, Upasana is the granddaughter of Dr. Prathap C Reddy, the chairman of Apollo Hospitals who is a famous entrepreneur and cardiologist. Moreover, Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni is the incumbent Executive Vice Chairman of the Hospital conglomerate. Furthermore, her father Anil Kamineni is also a well-known wildlife conservationist and the founder of KEI Group.

Besides that, Upasana herself since 2008 has been the Vice Chairman at Apollo Hospitals' CSR wing Apollo Foundation, and also the founder of UR. Life, a wellness platform. Both Ram Charan and Upasana are completely on a whole new level in their respective fields, making them quite the power couple in today’s world.

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s lavish house and cars collection

The couple also have a luxury lifestyle due to Ram Charan and Upasana’s whopping net worth. The couple reside in a lavish mansion located in the posh Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad, Telangana. Moreover, as per TOI, the mansion stands tall at a 25,000 sq ft area and is worth Rs 30 crores.

Furthermore, the couple also owns an array of supercars and luxury cars including a Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 3.50 crores, a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 9.57 crore, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, and an Aston Martin Vantage V8.

Ram Charan’s upcoming movies

Ram Charan is all set to make his grand entry in theaters this year with his upcoming movie, Game Changer directed by Shankar. The movie stars the RRR actor in the lead role and tells the tale of an IAS officer who sets out to rid corruption from the political system of India.

Advertisement

Besides Charan, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. The movie is expected to be released in theaters in September or October of this year.

Furthermore, the actor would next be working with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for a village-based sports drama movie. He is also lined up to work with Rangasthalam director Sukumar again for the tentatively titled, RC17.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from GQ India and Times of India. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan invited to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 audio launch?