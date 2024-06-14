A look at Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s love story on their 12th anniversary: College friends to soulmates

Today marks a special day for superstar Ram Charan and his lovely wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela as the couple celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. With the love and blessings of family and friends, the duo exchanged wedding vows on June 14, 2012, in a grand ceremony. Mr and Mrs Konidela are now blessed with an adorable daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

Over the years, the two have set major couple goals for their friends and fans. Let's take a look at the heartwarming moments from the couple’s life.

How did Ram Charan-Upasana go from being college friends to soulmates?

One of the most loved couples in the South Industry, Ram Charan and Upasana have known each other for very long. The duo met during their college days and soon became best buddies and each other’s confidants.

As per a report on Bollywood shaadis.com, neither Ram nor Upasana thought that their bond as friends would bloom into something else. But destiny had something else planned.

While the couple had gone distant after their college days, it was during a film shoot that Ram realized his feelings for his lady love. Yes, that’s right.

The Game Changer actor once revealed that it was only after his film, Magadheera that he started dating Upasana. After a few years of dating, the couple talked to their families about them. Both families were extremely happy and thus, the duo took their relationship a step ahead by exchanging wedding rings on December 11, 2011.

Ram-Upasana’s dreamy wedding

After a grand engagement ceremony of the lovely couple in Hyderabad, their families decided not to wait too long for marriage. Eventually, a year later, on June 14, 2012, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni officially became husband and wife from college friends.

Such a filmy love story, right?

Their wedding was a grand South Indian traditional affair. Pictures of the wedding went viral immediately. After so many years of marriage, the love between the two seems to only be increasing with time.

As per Bollywood shaadis.com, Ram once spilled the beans on his bond with his wife Upasana and said, “It still feels like we are friends. Moreover, she always takes care of me big time.”

He shared, “She also makes everything special for me. Which man won’t be floored with so much attention and affection? She remembers every minor and major habit of mine."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with a baby girl

After 11 years of marital bliss, the power couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl together on June 20, 2023. In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Upasana talked about Ram Charan being a fantastic dad.

She credited her husband for being her unpaid therapist and said, "During my postpartum, my husband was my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place. I understand it's not the same for all mothers, so they need to prioritize their well-being and seek professional assistance when needed."

"His loving attention and active participation in raising Klin Kaara have enriched this phase further. Even her eating habits mirror Mr C. She's a true Konidela," she added.

What’s next for Ram Charan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, the movie is a political thriller set to feature the actor as an IAS officer. Apart from the RRR actor, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and Anjali among others will be seen in key roles in the film.

The makers released the Jaragandi song, featuring Kiara Advani and Ram Charan last month which received a positive response from the audience.

Although the makers are still to announce a confirmed release date, speculations suggest that the Ram Charan starrer will hit the theatres in September or October, this year.

