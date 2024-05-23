BUZZ: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan invited to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 audio launch?

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films to be released in 2024. The film has been through quite a turmoil over the years and is finally on track to hit the big screens very soon.

In more recent updates about Indian 2, the makers are planning a grand audio launch event on June 1, 2024.

South superstars invited for Indian 2 audio launch event

According to the latest buzz surrounding the film, the makers have invited some huge South superstars to grace the event, namely Superstar Rajinikanth, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Global Star Ram Charan. If the reports are to be believed, Anirudh Ravichander will also perform live at the event.

The audio launch will be conducted on a massive scale at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai and act as a huge promotional event for the film.

As seen previously, a grand audio launch has become synonymous with massive Pan-Indian films. We’ve seen this recently with films like Jailer, where everything from the speeches to Anirudh’s live performance went viral on social media, creating large-scale hype around the film.

Everything you need to know about Indian 2 before its release

Indian 2 is an upcoming Tamil language film written and directed by visionary filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam. It is a sequel to his own superhit 1996 film Indian, starring Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Apart from Kamal, the film also stars Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Brahmanandam, Manobala, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu and others in crucial roles. Subaskaran has bankrolled the film under the Lyca Productions banner.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, the first single of which was recently unveiled by the makers.

Check out the lyrical video song here:

Indian 2 follows the return of Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against the injustices prevailing in the country.

Although the film has been primarily shot in Tamil, Indian 2 will be released on July 12, 2024, in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam too.

