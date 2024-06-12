VIDEO: Ram Charan arrives at Chandrababu Naidu’s oath ceremony; Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi sit together
Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi were spotted together at the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Andhra Pradesh CM.
As Chandrababu Naidu of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to take the oath of Chief Minister in the state of Andhra Pradesh, the event has truly become star-studded. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Ram Charan have all come together to witness the momentous occasion.
Besides, the event is also said to feature power star Pawan Kalyan swearing-in as a minister with the whole Konidela family attending the event. Check out the video of celebrities arriving for the swearing-in ceremony.