Ram Charan lauds Brahmanandam’s autobiography, describing it as 'essence of laughter and life lessons'

Ram Charan was recently spotted with legendary actor Brahmanandam, who is a frequent face in Telugu cinema playing exceptional comedic roles.

Sharing his excitement for the same, Ram Charan took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and lauded Brahmanandam’s autobiographical book called Nenu. The RRR star went on to pen down, “Journeying through the incredible life of #Brahmanandam Garu in 'NENU,' his autobiography crafted with humor and heart. These pages hold the essence of laughter, life lessons, and the cinematic charm he brought to us all.”

Ram Charan lauds Brahmanandam’s autobiography book

The book titled Nenu which means ‘Me’ in Telugu language was initially praised by Chiranjeevi last month as well. The Megastar also went on to congratulate his friend and co-star over the years for penning a book, calling Brahmanandam the Mahadananda factor for all Telugu audiences, in the actor’s cinematic journey which crossed 40 years.

Penning his words on X, Chiranjeevi wrote “One's experience can be a lesson for another, a guide. Believing that this book will be an inspiration and a priceless experience for everyone who reads it,” lauding the book.

Additionally, it is also rumored that Brahmanandam is also joining hands with Ram Charan to portray a cameo role in his next film Game Changer which is being directed by S Shankar but anything regarding the same is yet to be officially confirmed. Moreover, Brahmanandam is also playing a role in S Shankar’s film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead role and is also said to be making an appearance in Mahesh Babu starrer flick Guntur Kaaram releasing on 12th January 2024.

Ram Charan’s work front

RRR star Ram Charan is currently busy with his next film, Game Changer, which is touted to be an action drama film with contemporary politics serving as its backbone.

According to reports, Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer alongside actors Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Anjali, and many more in prominent roles. The film, which is directed by master craftsman S. Shankar, developed the script after director Karthik Subbaraj provided him with the story.

Moreover, Ram Charan is next set to appear in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial film, tentatively called RC16 which is touted to be a rural sports drama with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi set to play crucial roles alongside him. Along with them, Shiva Rajkumar is also playing a key role with AR Rahman set to compose the tracks.

