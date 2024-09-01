Mollywood's #MeToo: Mammootty FINALLY breaks silence on rising sexual harassment cases amid Hema Committee Report; Says THIS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Mammootty has finally reacted to the findings of the Hema Committee report which has detailed serious allegations faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The legendary actor has voiced his support for the implementation of recommendations by the committee. In a note on Facebook, Mammootty he shared his opinion on the matter in detail.

He wrote in Malayalam which loosely translated to, "This post addresses the current developments that Malayalam cinema is facing. The usual approach is for the organization and leadership of the actors to respond first. I do not usually wait this long because I believe that, as a member, I should share my opinion only after such professional responses."

"Cinema is a reflection of society. All the good and bad aspects of society are present in films, and the film industry is something that society pays close attention to. Therefore, even the smallest events within the industry can become major discussions. Filmmakers need to be careful and vigilant to ensure that nothing untoward happens in this sector," Mammootty added.

The Bramayugam actor also disclosed that police investigation on this matter is proceeding vigorously following the complaints filed by victims.

Check out his full statement below:

Recently, Mohanlal made his first public appearance after resigning from his post as the President of AMMA. Reacting to the Hema Committee row and his resignation, the actor said that the entire Malayalam film industry is accountable. He shared that the report has highlighted several issues, which is concerning.

Mohanlal further assured that the decision to step down as AMMA President, along with other members from their respective posts, was a unanimous decision, which was followed by legal advice.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal consulted Mammootty before resigning from AMMA along with other members: REPORTS