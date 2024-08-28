Mohanlal consulted Mammootty before resigning from AMMA along with other members: REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Mohanlal, along with the executive members of AMMA, decided to resign from their positions and disband the committee after recent allegations against actors. However, reports suggest that the superstar consulted Mammootty before making the decision.

According to a report by On Manorama, Mohanlal had approached Mammootty for his opinion on the former’s resignation, and he suggested it would be the best course of action. However, it is also reported that many others tried to convince the superstar to reconsider his decision, but he remained stern on the same.

In an online meeting convened by Mohanlal on August 27, 2024, he announced his resignation from the association along with disbanding the executive committee. The now-former president of AMMA had also expressed his gratitude to everyone who had criticized the problems within the industry and paved the way for bettering themselves.

Moreover, the official statement of the association has also notified that a new committee with new leadership would be formed in the upcoming 2 months. Even though the association has been disbanded, a few of the members are split on this decision as well. It has also been reported that neither Mohanlal nor any of the former officebearers are set to return to their positions.

The mass resignation and the disbanding of the committee took place after many members of the association came under the line of allegations. Starting off with General Secretary Siddique who is alleged of sexual misconduct, many other actors like Jayasurya, Mukesh, Baburaj, and more have also been brought under such allegations.

The accusations against these actors were made by actresses and junior artists who had worked with them in previous films. A few cases have been filed with Kerala Police; it will only be known in time whether the allegations are true or false.

