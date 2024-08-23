Mohanlal and Mammootty join hands to collaborate for a MASSIVE entertainer? Here’s what we know

Mohanlal and Mammootty are two distinguished actors in South cinema, who have enriched it with some of the most extraordinary performances ever. Besides their individual films, the duo has worked together on a number of hits. And now, latest reports suggest that the two of them have yet again given a nod for a joint collaboration together.

As per a latest report on X (formerly Twitter), the respective production houses of Mohanlal and Mammootty, i.e Aashirvad Cinemas and Mammootty Kampany have joined hands to bring forth another film together.

While not many details are available on the project as of yet, it is speculated that Mohanlal would be headlining this project, by essaying a prominent role.

For the unversed, the history of South cinema has a number of films where Mohanlal and Mammootty have collaborated together. These include Athirathram (1984), Anubandham (1985), Vartha (1986), Adimakal Udamakal (1987), Harikrishnans (1998), Twenty:20 (2008) and others.

It's evident that the collaborations between them showcase the strong bond they share, extending beyond their on-screen performances. In reality, Mohanlal and Mammootty are truly great friends.

In a competitive environment like the film industry, the fact that the two actors have maintained a strong friendship for over 40 years is truly exemplary.

Previously in 2023, on the occasion of Mammootty’s birthday, Mohanlal through a special video message had spilled beans about his equation with the Turbo actor. Reflecting on their journey together, the Manichitrathazhu star shared pride in calling Mammootty no less than his brother.

He said, “We have been brothers and friends for 40 years. I had the opportunity to share screen space with Ichakka in 53 movies. Together, we have produced five movies. We have been part of each other's lives through thick and thin, joys and sorrows. He's a brother who's just a call away, always standing by me. There is a profound mutual respect between us.”

Coming to their work front, Mohanlal has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline, which includes Barroz, Kannappa, L2: Empuraan, Ram and Vrushabha. Mamootty, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film Bazooka.

