Music director D Imman gets married again; PHOTOS with second wife go viral

In December, Kollywood's music composer D Imman announced separation from his wife Monicka Richard after almost 13 years of marriage. Now, the music composer has married again and his photos with his second wife have surfaced on social media. In the viral photo, one can see that the couple is posing with their family and relatives at their wedding and they look their happiest best.

The Annaatthe composer, in December, made an official statement about his divorce on his social media handle. He wrote, "To all my well-wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support -D Imman."

D. Imman got married to his computer engineer wife Monicka in April 2008 and they together have two daughters, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman. They decided to part ways with mutual consent.

Meanwhile, D Imman has married again to Amelie, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members only. Sangitha and Krish and veteran actress-producer Kutty Padmini were among the industry people at the wedding of the music composer.

