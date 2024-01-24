Namrata Shirodkar stuns in a Shriya Som fringe midi dress on her birthday

Former actor Namrata Shirodkar marked her 52nd birthday on January 22. She celebrated the occasion with a lively party organized by her friend Sabina Xavier. The event included Namrata's children, Gautam and Sitara, and close friends minus her husband Mahesh Babu who is currently in Germany.

While Namrata shared snapshots on Instagram, fans noticed the absence of her husband, Mahesh Babu, leading to inquiries in the comments. Despite being away from Hyderabad due to work commitments, Mahesh Babu conveyed a heartfelt birthday wish to Namrata as she turned 52.

On January 23, Namrata posted additional pictures from her birthday celebration, featuring moments of cake cutting with her children.

Sharing more moments from the celebration, Namrata captioned another set of photos as "Birthday behaviour! #AboutLastNight." One can see, she is wearing a stunning midi dress designed by Shriya Som and it carried a price tag of Rs 26,500. She is aging gracefully and how!

Namrata Shirodkar birthday outfit

In these recent photos, Namrata Shirodkar appears in this stunning shimmery black dress, showcasing an elegant style. The shimmery texture adds a touch of glamor, elevating the overall look. Additionally, her free-flowing hair adds a relaxed and graceful charm to her overall appearance.

More About Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot in 2005 and became parents to Gautam a year later. Their daughter, Sitara, recently turned 11. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for an upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli, scheduled to commence filming in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Mahesh Babu's cinematic journey, he debuted in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. Over the years, he has featured in a range of successful films, including Athadu, Pokiri, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Guntur Kaaram, and more. His next project, SSMB29, is highly anticipated by his fans.

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993. Renowned for her impactful roles, she achieved acclaim for movies like Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, and Pukar. Notable performances extend to Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and LOC Kargil. Her international stint included a role in the successful UK crossover film Bride and Prejudice.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu showers birthday love on wife Namrata Shirodkar; thanks for making 'every day better'