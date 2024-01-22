Mahesh Babu showers birthday love on wife Namrata Shirodkar; thanks for making 'every day better'

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Telugu Film industry at present. He is known for his ability to effortlessly portray larger-than-life characters, and has earned a dedicated fan following over the years.

But going beyond his professional life, the actor is also known to be a family man, eager to spend time with his lovely wife and kids whenever he gets a break from his hectic schedule. In the latest update, the Guntur Kaaram actor took to social media to wish his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, on her birthday. He also penned a heartfelt note for her. Taking to his Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote:

“Happy birthday NSG… Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better; Have a rocking 2024!!!”

Check out the post below:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been the epitome of couple goals for quite some time now, and often turn to social media to express their love for each other. Recently, the couple was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where Namrata was seen kissing Mahesh Babu goodbye. It is understood that the Maharshi actor is headed to Germany, for preparations for his next with SS Rajamouli.

Check out the video below:

Mahesh Babu on the workfront

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which released on January 12th on the occasion of Sankranti, has been a blockbuster hit, and has received widely positive reviews from fans all over. Guntur Kaaram featured an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and many more, apart from the Spyder actor.

The film was bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Thaman S composed the music for the film. Ace cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the film’s camera, and Naveen Nooli took care of the film’s editing.

As mentioned earlier, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli for his next venture. The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, marks the first collaboration between the actor and the director. Furthermore, as per speculations, the film is touted to be a jungle adventure, set in the backdrop of Indian Mythology and epics, which have been a common characteristic in Rajamouli films. The film’s production is set to begin this year.

