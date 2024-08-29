Nani and SJ Suryah's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram falls victim to online piracy upon release? Here's what we know

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, has been released in theaters today, August 29. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics alike. Unfortunately, as per media reports, Nani's action thriller film has fallen victim to online piracy upon its release. Several online channels have illegally leaked Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on their platforms, making it easily accessible to the public.

Reportedly, SJ Suryah and Nani's action flick Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is available to watch on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram channels, and 1337x, amongst others. The full version of the film can be downloaded for free, even in HD format. As the film leaked online on the very day of its release, it is yet to see how the makers will respond to this.

Also, this is not the first time a movie has leaked online upon its release. Previously, Dhanush starrer blockbuster film Raayan fell victim to piracy. However, members of the illicit piracy group were detained by Kerala cybercrime officials.

According to the reports, the accused was a member of the Tamilrockers group. The Kerala cybercrime police allegedly caught the admin recording uploading the film on a streaming website. These are just a few instances, but movies have been leaked online for several years now.

Even Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film titled Guruvayurappan Ambalanadai was found on a pirated website just a day or two after its release. Some reports suggest that copies of Kalki 2898 AD and Maharaja were also found on illicit websites.

Nevertheless, Nani's film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is running quite well in theaters owing to good word of mouth. The film follows the life of Surya, played by Nani, who deals with anger issues. He only fights for justice on Saturdays in an approach to control his anger. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah plays the role of a corrupt police officer in the film. The story further takes a turn after the two cross paths with each other. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also features Priyanka Mohan in a pivotal role.

