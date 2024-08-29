Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Movie Review: Nani starrer delivers action feast, elevated by SJ Suryah’s devilish charisma

Nani, SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Arul Mohan starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has finally arrived in theaters on August 29, 2024. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film marks his second collaboration with the Natural Star after Ante Sundaraniki.

This vigilante action film tells the story of an insurance agent named Surya, who locks horns with a ruthless and evil police officer, Dayanand. If you’re planning to watch this latest movie in theaters, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you.

The Plot:

The movie, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (aka Surya’s Saturday) tells the tale of Surya, who suffers from anger issues. Due to his emotional problems since a teenager, his mother advises him to control his anger on most days and only exhibit it on a single day.

Tragically, his mother passes away on a Saturday, which Surya interprets as her permission to unleash his emotions on that day. This leads him to adopt a life of non-violence from Sunday to Friday, reserving the expression of his anger exclusively for Saturdays. As life goes on, this unusual habit brings him face-to-face with a new adversary, a police officer named Dayanand. The rest of the movie delves into the conflict between them and the impact it has on Surya’s life.

The Good:

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a well-crafted commercial Telugu film that tastefully balances the flavors of action, masala, humor, and drama. The true powerhouse and backbone of the entire film is Nani, who lives up to his nickname of "Natural Star."

Even then, it is the devilish SJ Suryah who has once again proven that he could create a menacing and villainous demeanor with a simple smile. The scenes featuring both actors together are the standout moments in terms of performance. Additionally, Sai Kumar and Priyanka Arul Mohan hold their ground firmly, providing the supportive framework that helps drive the film forward.

One of the biggest positives of this commercial Telugu flick is that it avoids relying on the usual tropes often seen in the industry. The characterization of Nani’s Surya and Priyanka’s Charulatha is done organically, and even the subplot of romance between them doesn’t slow down the story. It’s truly commendable that the heroine’s role is not reduced to mere eye candy.

The inclusion of characters who serve a clear purpose highlights Vivek Athreya’s clever screenplay skills, which he has executed profoundly. Furthermore, the visuals by Murali G and the editing by Karthika Srinivas contribute to the film’s powerful impact without detracting from the overall experience.

Special credit should also be given to Jakes Bejoy, who has crafted some truly hard-hitting and impactful scores for the film. The theme called Shiva Thandavam, in particular, leaves a lasting impression and makes you crave even more.

The Bad:

Despite Saripodhaa Sanivaaram having a neat screenplay, the narration takes a considerable amount of time for story-building and character introductions. With a runtime of 3 hours, the film—though a commercial action flick done differently—can feel a bit challenging to sit through.

Moreover, some characters in the film don’t serve any meaningful purpose, which raises questions about their inclusion in the world-building of the story.

The first half, in particular, misses several opportunities to elevate the narration. The interval block feels more like a tease for the climax, which detracts from the pacing. Ending the first half with the fight scene prior to the tease might have been a better creative choice, as the decision to hint at the climax so early feels like a misstep.

Additionally, the callback scenes of Surya’s memories of his late mother often feel rushed, failing to fully convey the intended emotion. These moments rely heavily on Nani’s performance rather than being organically woven into the story.

The Performance:

Nani is undoubtedly the driving force of the film, once again proving his ability as an actor. The subtlety with which he expresses his emotions when required, while going all out in other scenes, makes us root for him even more.

The chemistry he shares with Priyanka Mohan will surely satisfy fans of Gang Leader, with their interactions being particularly cute on one or two occasions. However, it’s SJ Suryah who once again steals the limelight as the villain, with his undeniable charm and distinctive mannerisms.

The Verdict

Nani and SJ Suryah starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a thoroughly action-packed film. The movie takes on the challenge of redefining the standards of violent cinema by incorporating elements that are more appealing to the masses.

If you’re open to experiencing a new kind of masala flick from Telugu cinema, then Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is sure to be a treat for you.

Watch Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's trailer here:

