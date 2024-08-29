Nani enjoys first day first show of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with son Arjun; don't miss out on little one's reaction

Nani is riding high in success on his professional front, as his recently released film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is getting rave reviews from across the country. The movie was released today, on August 29, 2024, and has already been declared a superhit by the audiences. And it seems amongst many cinephiles, Nani too made his way to watch his own film at the theaters.

In some latest glimpses of the actor that has gone viral on the internet, Nani could be seen sitting among the audiences inside a theater, as he enjoyed the first day first show of his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

However, the actor was not alone as he was accompanied by his son, Arjun. The little one sat beside his father and looked amazedly towards the screen, as he was besotted with seeing his dad perform so well in the film.

Moreover, what grabbed attention was the fact that Nani wore a customized black cap as a part of his OOTD, which had his film’s name, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram inscribed on it.

For the unversed, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a vigilante film, directed by Vivek Athreya. The movie has been released pan-India wise, covering a lot of languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

