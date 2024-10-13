Nara Rohith gets engaged to Prathinidhi 2 co-star Sireesha Lella in dreamy ceremony; Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, NBK join celebrations

Nara Rohith, actor and nephew of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, exchanged rings with Sireesha Lella in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad today, October 13. The function was attended by AP CM, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and other A-listers in the morning at Novotel. Now, several photos and videos from the engagement are going viral on social media platforms.

The photographer, RVR PRO, also shared some dreamy photos of the newly engaged couple from the ceremony, which has been garnering attention. In the pictures, Rohith can be seen wearing an ivory kurta while Sireesha compliments him in a traditional red and gold silk saree. The bride-to-be adorned her hair with flowers and completed her look with statement jewelry.

Sharing the adorable photos, they captioned the post, "Today, we’re honored to unveil the engagement of two stars who found love where they least expected it in the midst of shared dreams, hard work, and a passion for their craft. Captured through our lens, this special moment reflects the elegance of their journey from co-stars to life partners."

Take a look at the photos below:

On the other hand, several videos showed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna arriving at the venue dressed in ethnic ensembles. Rohith's family members, including Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani, also attended the event in Hyderabad.

Check out the videos below:

Nara Rohith and Sireesha worked together in the film Prathinidhi 2, directed by Murthy Devagupthapu, which was released earlier this year.

During the film's promotion, Sireesha talked about Rohith and said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "When I first met him on set, I thought he was so good, looked so innocent. We became good friends. I like Rohit and his movies a lot."

Meanwhile, Nara Rohith and his fiancée have always kept a low profile, and not much is known to the public about their love story.

