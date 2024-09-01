'Action king, collection king, dialogue delivery king..': Rajinikanth sends best wishes to Nandamuri Balakrishna as he completes 50 years in cinema

Rajinikanth recently showered his friend Nandamuri Balakrishna with good wishes as he completed 50 years in the Indian film industry. In a heartfelt message, the Jailer actor praised NBK for his contributions and achievements in showbiz over the past five decades. For the unversed, NBK's acting journey began with the film Tatamma Kala in 1974, where he featured alongside his father and legendary actor NT Rama Rao.

Congratulating NBK on his X handle, superstar Rajinikanth wrote, "Action King! Collection King! Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless.."

Check out his post below:

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna share a close bond. Previously, during an event celebrating of 100 years of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), Thalaivar could not hold himself back from praising NBK. He said that NBK can do what neither Amitabh Bachchan nor he could ever do.

He said, "My friend (Balayya) kills with his single look. With a single eye blink, a vehicle can blast and go up to 30 feet high. It cannot be done by Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. The public won’t accept it if we do that kind of stuff."

Advertisement

He concluded, "If Balayya does that, the audience will accept it. The Telugu audience doesn’t see him as Balayya, they see late NTR in Balayya. He is a kind-hearted person. I pray to God that he will serve more in films and politics."

To commemorate NBK's milestone in the film industry, a grand celebration will take place today. The celebrations for the same will take place in Hyderabad. The event is going to be a star-studded affair, with several renowned personalities from the Telugu film industry expected to attend.

Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan and several other A-listers are expected to be in attendance at the event.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan: Makers of Rajinikanth starrer action-drama drops BTS glimpses of Thalaivar exuding swag during dubbing session