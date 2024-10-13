Who is Oviya? Here's everything you want to know about Bigg Boss Tamil fame embroiled in intimate video leak controversy

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Helen Nelson, well-known as Oviya, has become the talk of the town after her alleged intimate video surfaced online. In the clip, the actress was seen in a compromising position with a man. While some suggested that it might be a deepfake, others argued about its authenticity. While Oviya has seemingly responded to her private video leak, let's take a look at her personal and professional life over the years.

Who is Oviya?

Oviya is an Indian actress who belongs to a Christian family from Thrissur in Kerala. She made her acting debut with Kangaroo starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main lead. The movie was released back in 2007. After doing a few films including Puthiya Mukham and Apoorva, Oviya decided to complete her bachelor's degree from her native place.

During this time, she was approached by director Sarkunam for her Tamil debut with the film Kalavani. Oviya featured alongside Vimal in this movie in 2010 and received positive responses for her incredible performance.

Following the massive success of Kalavani, she signed several movies including Vengai, Sevanu, Muthukku Muthaaga and others.

However, Oviya's career took off after she was featured in the reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 in 2017. The actress gained popularity on the show for her honesty. While Oviya was repeatedly targeted by other housemates, she had to leave mid-way owing to some medical reasons. Nonetheless, she still enjoys a massive fan following because of her participation in Bigg Boss.

Oviya's video leak controversy

Oviya's alleged intimate video was leaked on several social media platforms including X. While the authenticity of the clip was not clear, the actress took to her Instagram handle to respond to the controversy with a selfie.

Soon after Oviya made the post, a troll took to the comments section and asked her to share a longer version of the leaked clip. Responding calmly, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro."

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on the internet, many people began to wonder whether it was the actress in the video or someone manipulated it just to cyber-attack her.

