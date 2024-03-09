Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels thankful for being born as woman; shares no-filter selfie on Women's Day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industries at present. The actress who was on a hiatus from work due to her health concerns, revealed quite recently that she is getting back to work, and even shared the behind the scenes pictures from her dubbing session.

However, Samantha is much more than just an actress, being an avid fitness enthusiast, and a strong advocate for mental and physical health as well. In the latest update, the Super Deluxe actress shared a no filter selfie via social media, something that is rare for actresses of her stature. She shared the image on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, and wrote in the captions:

“Thank you God for making me a woman”

Check out the photo below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her trauma, low confidence

Recently, in an interview with Femina, Samantha opened up about her confidence issues and trauma. The actress mentioned that she has always suffered from low confidence and self-loathing, however she always strived to grow as a person. The actress further mentioned that she was able to heal by first addressing them. The actress also highlighted the importance of dealing with one’s inner trauma before anything else.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the workfront

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi. The film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana, and featured a star-studded cast including Jayaram, Sharad Kelkar, Saranya Ponvannan and many more in crucial roles. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from the audience at the time of release.

The actress will next be seen in Citadel India, an adaptation of the American web series by the same name. The series is helmed by ace director duo Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with Samantha after the second season of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead. Earlier this year, Samantha had shared a picture on her social media, where she was viewing the film’s rushes, and was seen dubbing for it as well. Although there is no official confirmation, it is speculated that Citadel will be released later this year.

