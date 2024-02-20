Operation Valentine Trailer OUT: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s aerial combat flick promises to be high on patriotism

Varun Tej’s upcoming film, Operation Valentine, has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, and is all set to hit the silver screens on March 1st.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Varun Tej had announced just yesterday (February 19th), that the film’s trailer would be unveiled on the 20th by Ram Charan and Salman Khan. In the latest update, the two stars from Tollywood and Bollywood have launched the film’s Telugu and Hindi trailers via social media.

Sharing the Telugu trailer of the film, Ram Charan wrote on his X: “The #OPVFinalStrike is here and looks massive. Very proud of my brother @iamVarunTej for always picking up unique films, and this time a film that the whole nation will be proud of!”

Check out the trailer below:

Salman Khan shared the Hindi trailer of the film and wrote: “JO HOGA DEKHA JAAYEGA! Glad to launch this terrific #OPVFinalStrike”

Check out the trailer below:

More about the trailer

The trailer, which lasts for 2 minutes and 46 seconds, gives fans a brief idea of what could be expected from the film. It also clearly shows that the film is much more than just an aerial combat film, and delves into the personal and psychological factors of the Indian Air Force officers as well.

Advertisement

The trailer also showed Varun Tej as a pilot in the IAF, fighting against terrorists following the Pulwama air strikes on February 14th, 2019. Additionally, it also shows Manushi Chhillar as a radar officer, as well.

As per the trailer, Varun Tej is a valiant soldier who is not afraid to disobey direct orders if that is what it takes to protect his country. It also hints at the psychological distress that his character goes through, following an accident, possibly during an air combat. Furthermore, the trailer also shows that there is a romantic angle between Varun Tej’s character and Manushi Chhillar’s character, which however does not meddle with their professional work.

More about Operation Valentine

As mentioned earlier, Operation Valentine marks the Hindi acting debut of Varun Tej, The film is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Apart from the two lead actors, the film also features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar and more in crucial roles.

The film, which is based on real life, has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures in tandem with Renaissance Pictures. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for the film while Hari K Vedantam cranked its camera. Furthermore, renowned editor Naveen K Nooli has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Ram Charan to unveil Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine's trailer