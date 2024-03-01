What does Samantha Ruth Prabhu eat for breakfast? Actress gives peek into morning routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most celebrated and finest actors in the industry at present. The actor's commendable performances and charm have always astonished the audience. Her breakthrough performances have always been a key highlight for her.

Samantha is also known for her social media presence and fitness, which has always inspired many to have a healthy and well-structured routine. In a recent update, Samantha shared about her healthy morning breakfast and explained the benefits.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu explains the facts of having a better routine

During Samantha's new podcast session, the actor spoke about the health benefits and explained the facts of having a better routine cycle to avoid unwanted sickness. During the podcast, many users asked about Samantha's healthy breakfast and why she is talking about Sauerkraut and not about idli dosa as they are fermented foods.

Later, while having her morning breakfast, Samantha took to Instagram and shared about the benefits of Sauerkraut. The actress said that while cooking the food, it kills microbes and nearly finishes the strength of prebiotic and probiotic-rich nutrients, which Sauerkraut does not lack in. She mentioned that this is why she prefers to have them as part of her morning diet.

Samantha celebrating glorious 14 years in films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on February 25 to express her excitement about completing 14 years in the film industry. The Super Deluxe actress took to social media to share a video, where she was seen counting the number of years in her hand and was surprised that it was already 14 years.

Nayanthara also took to her Instagram story and congratulated Samantha. The Iraivan actress shared a recent post of Samantha on her Instagram stories and wrote: “@samantharuthprabhuoffl Congratulations on 14 years of Sam; More power to you.”

Samantha on the work front

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, which was helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan, and many more in prominent roles. Kushi received mixed to positive reviews upon release, with the chemistry between the two lead actors garnering widespread acclaim.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, which will be helmed by the director duo Raj & DK. The series would mark the second collaboration between the trio, after the action drama series Family Man Season 2. Citadel also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role and promises to be a thrilling and action-packed series.

