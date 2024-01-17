Pawan Kalyan to sing for upcoming film OG? Here’s what we know

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ film is carrying a lot of expectations with it. The first glimpse of the film took everyone by storm, showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor looked bada*s as the original gangster, swinging swords and mouthing powerful dialogues in Marathi.

If this doesn’t sell it, wait until you hear this. The music director of ‘OG’, Thaman S has revealed an interesting bit of information about the film, specifically about Pawan Kalyan. Thaman said that the script of OG has many possibilities for Pawan Kalyan to sing a song and that the team is currently working on those possibilities. This is exciting news for all Pawan Kalyan fans.

If this idea materializes, it won’t be the first time that Pawan Kalyan has sung a song for his film. The actor has previously lent his voice to songs such as Kaatamarayuda in Atharintiki Daaredi and Kodaka Koteswar Rao in Agnyathavaasi. Coincidentally, both the films have been directed by Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas.

More about OG

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG boasts a star cast of Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and many such talented actors. The film is being written and directed by Sujeeth, who has previously directed Saaho and Run Raj Run.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming projects

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan also has a couple of projects lined up in what looks like a busy 2024. The actor is collaborating with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar once again for a movie, titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Just like in Gabbar Singh, Pawan Kalyan will portray the role of a police officer who takes the law into his own hands. The movie also features happening actress Sree Leela, who is currently reveling the success of Guntur Kaaram. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.

The actor will also feature in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic action film inspired by the real-life story of a brave warrior who took on the Mughal empire. The film is being directed by Manikarnika and Kanche director Krish Jagarlamundi. There have been reports stating that Bobby Deol is set to play a key role in the film.

