Photos and Video: Jr NTR returns in style with wife Lakshmi Pranathi after his birthday getaway

The Man of Masses Jr NTR is a name that needs no introduction at all. The actor recently turned 41 years old and to mark the special day the megastar went on a vacation with his better half Lakshmi Pranathi to an undisclosed location abroad somewhere.

Now, in a recent update, Jr NTR was snapped at Hyderabad airport on May 23, morning along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi as they are now back from their wonderful vacation.

In the video, Jr NTR was seen making his way out of the airport along with Lakshmi. Both were accompanied by their security personnel as they cleared the public gathered around. The duo later made their way to the car and Jr NTR smiled and waved his hand after looking towards the camera.

For the airport look, Jr NTR opted for a plain white t-shirt and black pants along with stylish sunglasses. On the other hand, Lakshmi opted for stylish denim, a black t-shirt, and cream pants, with a black handbag.

Jr NTR is going to star in the Pan-Indian film Devara: Part 1, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key parts. Koratala Siva is writing and directing Devara. The film also marks the duo’s second collaboration, following the hugely successful Janatha Garage in 2016. The action thriller is set to premiere on October 10, 2024.

Besides that, Jr NTR is preparing for Hrithik Roshan's War-2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to speculations, Jr NTR will assume the part of a special agent in the next action thriller.

Meanwhile, the actor will also start the shoot schedule with Prashanth Neel on his upcoming tentatively titled film NTR 31 which has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. As per the latest reports, NTR 31 is all set to go on floors in August 2024.