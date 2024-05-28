WATCH: Jr NTR and brother Kalyan Ram sit on ground; get emotional on NTR's 101 birth anniversary

Jr NTR and brother Kalyan Ram pay a visit at NTR Ghat to offer their respects to their late grandfather on his 101st birth anniversary.

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on May 28, 2024  |  10:43 AM IST |  7.7K
VIDEO: Jr NTR sits on ground; remembers late NTR on his birth anniversary
VIDEO: Jr NTR sits on ground; remembers late NTR on his birth anniversary (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

Today is a special day for the NTR family as it is the 101st birth anniversary of the legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. 

On this occasion, every year Jr NTR, along with several other members of his family, visits the NTR Ghat to pay their heartfelt tribute to the great soul. This year also was no different. The Janatha Garage actor was accompanied by his brother Kalyan Ram as they were spotted at the venue on Tuesday. 

Jr NTR on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's birth anniversary

Jr NTR was spotted arriving at the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on the auspicious occasion of his grandfather and legendary actor turned politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 101 birthday. 

Visuals of the Devera actor's visit to the ghat have surfaced on the Internet. He was accompanied by his half-brother and actor Kalyan Ram and the duo were seen paying their heartfelt tribute to their late grandfather with folded hands. 

Check out the videos and pictures from the NTR Ghat


VIDEO: Jr NTR sits on ground; remembers late NTR on his birth anniversary (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


VIDEO: Jr NTR sits on ground; remembers late NTR on his birth anniversary (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

VIDEO: Jr NTR sits on ground; remembers late NTR on his birth anniversary (PC: Kamlesh Nand)

The duo were surrounded by a huge crowd of fans who perhaps came for a glimpse of Jr NTR. However, they looked unfazed by the people around them. 

Advertisement

In a particular picture, the RRR actor and his brother were seen sitting on the ground observing a moment of silence. 

Amidst heavy security, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram made their way to the venue and showered flowers as a mark of respect and love for their late grandfather. While the War 2 actor was dressed in a white casual shirt with black jeans, brother Kalyan Ram opted for a black shirt and blue denim.

Apart from the NTR brothers, several family members of their family also turned up at the venue to pay their tribute. 

Who was Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao?

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a legendary actor, filmmaker, and politician who has appeared in 300 movies and has bagged 3 National Awards. In his political career, he served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for 7 years and more than three terms. NTR passed away on January 18, 1996, at his Hyderabad residence.

ALSO READ: Garudan: Censor board certification to runtime; all you need to know about Soori, Unni Mukundan's film

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Baisakhi Mishra

Baisakhi Mishra, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from Bhubaneswar, Odisha has an insatiable thirst for traveling and movies.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles