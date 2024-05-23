Ram Charan with Upasana and Klin Kaara returns to Hyderabad airport after a short trip to Muscat

Pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport with his better half, Upasana Konidela, and their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, as they returned from a short trip from Muscat, Oman.

Reportedly, the purpose of the visit was related to Upasana’s business work, where all the members were present. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced from Hyderabad airport in which Ram Charan and his family can be seen walking towards their vehicle. Have a look!

Ram Charan and his family returned to Hyderabad from Oman

In the video, Ram Charan walked ahead as he was surrounded by his security personnel. It also showcased the actor indulging in a conversation with the flight captain. Later, Ram asks Upasana to come forward along with Klin Kaara. The staff members gave a warm welcome to the RRR star before making his way toward his car.

For the airport look, the charming actor opted for a subtle look that included a rose-colored t-shirt with black pants and shoes, and a black cap. On the other hand, Upasana opted for a dress with a yellow bag in her hands. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Earlier, Upasana Konidela shared some pictures from their trip to Oman to give a glimpse of their wonderful time. Upasana also thanked Ram Charan for being a proud and supportive partner and expressed her gratitude for the Rangasthalam star.

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is all geared up to feature in Shankar Shanmugam's political thriller Game Changer, alongside Kiara Advani. S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and other actors play important roles in the film. Dil Raju and Sirish produced the film under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Game Changer will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Besides Game Changer, Ram Charan is working on his next big movie, RC16, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. In addition, Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar appear in supporting roles.

Apart from that, the Yevadu star has joined forces with Pushpa fame director Sukumar for his next venture, tentatively dubbed RC17.

ALSO READ: Samantha shares quote on life; fans connect it to Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB