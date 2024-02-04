PICS: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani enjoy bachelor trip in Thailand ahead of their grand wedding

Rakul Preet Singh's bachelor trip to Thailand seems to be a memorable experience as she enjoys her time with close friends Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu and others. One can see in the photos below, that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are exploring marine life together along with their close friends from the industry.

As we all know, Rakul shares a close bond with her friends from the Telugu film industry, Lakshmi Manchu, and Pragya Jaiswal. The girls have gone on a fun-filled bachelorette trip to Thailand. One of the photos posted by Akhanda actress Pragya Jaiswal shows the group along with the bride and groom-to-be enjoying a yacht ride amidst the stunning views of the sea.

Rakul Preet Singh's bachelor trip in Thailand with Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani will take their relationship to the next level this month. The couple is set to tie the knot soon in the presence of their close friends and family members. Initially, they had planned a grand destination wedding in the Middle East but now, everything is pretty much happening in India.

Rakul Preet Singh's acting journey

Started her career with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009, Rakul has forayed to Telugu and Tamil cinema with many films alongside biggies like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR among others.

Rakul Preet Singh, who has set her base in both Hyderabad and Mumbai, made her Hindi acting debut with Yaariyan. She further worked in films like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34 and the satire Doctor G.

She was very recently seen in the Tamil film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The sci-fi drama managed to open with extraordinary reviews from critics and audiences alike.

