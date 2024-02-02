Pragya Jaiswal sports a super hot red bikini top look as we begin the season of love

Pragya Jaiswal fans were amazed this morning by her stunning appearance, and her post quickly became the talk of the town. She shared a few beautiful pictures of her in a bikini top and denim jacket on social media platforms.

"Thank god it's not January 32nd" captioned Pragya Jaiswal as she shared her uber-hot photos which are now going viral on the internet. One can see, Akhanda actress Pragya is donning a bright red halter-neck top with a denim jacket and oversized denims by Dhruv Kapoor. Styled by Anshika Verma, Pragya's new photoshoot pictures by Shivam Gupta are grabbing the attention of the fans as she serves a super hot Valentine’s Day-ready look.

Her wavy hair set by Amit Thakur and subtle makeup by Athira Thakkar added the glamour factor to the pictures. The actress is setting February month on fire already with her gorgeous pictures.

Pragya Jaiswal hot photos

Pragya Jaiswal began her acting career with a Tamil film Virattu in 2014 where she played the role of second lead. The following year, she marked her Tollywood debut by starring in the Telugu movie Mirchi Lanti Kurradu. However, she gained recognition with Varun Tej starrer period drama Kanche directed by Krish in 2015. Despite missing a role in Gabbar Is Back Krish later offered her a part in Kanche which gave her a memorable entry in the Telugu Film Industry.

Pragya also made a brief appearance in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Jaya Janaki Nayaka directed by Boyapati Srinu and featured in the song Anandam in the devotional film Om Namo Venkatesaya in 2017. Her recent outing, Akhanda where she played the main female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, became a tremendous hit.

The actress has been away from Tollywood lately. After scoring a blockbuster with Akhanda in 2021, her 2022 release Son Of India utterly failed at the box office. In 2022, she also appeared in the musical video Main Chala by Guru Randhawa. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Pragya Jaiswal on the silver screens again.

