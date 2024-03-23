Upasana Konidela celebrates Lakshmi Pooja with her mother and mother-in-law; see PIC

Upasana Konidela recently shared a vibrant and loving moment she had with her mother Shobana Kamineni and her mother-in-law and actor Ram Charan’s mother, Surekha Konidela.

The trio can be seen immersed in the tranquil nature of the festivity, wearing ethereal and traditional-looking outfits and praying to the goddess. The picture shared also has Upasana all smiles as she shares this moment with her mothers.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela shares Lakshmi pooja moments with her mother and mother-in-law

Upasana Konidela also recently grabbed the attention of many as she embarked on a special holiday along with her husband Ram Charan and her baby Klin Kaara.

The happy family was seen enjoying the baby’s first trip to the beach and was in an immensely happy mood over the sights as they visited the beaches of Vizag. The actor had been shooting for his next film in Vizag, which prompted her to visit him along with their child.

Moreover, the couple was also recently spotted together at the pooja ceremony for Ram Charan’s next film, which is tentatively called RC16. The film, which is being directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and has also roped in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role.

Ram Charan’s next

Ram Charan was last seen in 2022 with his film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, with Jr NTR playing the lead role alongside him. The actor then joined hands with director Shankar for his next film, Game Changer, which is set to release later this year.

The film is expected to be about an IAS officer who takes up the challenge of riding functionality errors within the political system, fighting for the right cause. The film is based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj, with actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and many more joining them.

S Thaman composed the music for the film, and the film’s first single, Jaragandi, was supposed to be released back on Diwali, but due to some issues, the makers had to postpone the same. The single is now set to release on March 27th, marking the actor’s 39th birthday.

