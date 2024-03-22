WATCH: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are twinning and winning in white at RC16 pooja ceremony

The much-awaited formal announcement of Ram Charan’s upcoming film RC16 came today in the form of a pooja ceremony. The auspicious occasion was attended by lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with the director of the film Buchi Babu Sana, producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar as well.

Music director AR Rahman, Megastar Chiranjeevi also graced the event as the chief guest. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela arrived at the event in style, as they twinned in an all-white look. Ram Charan sported some white trousers with a white shirt, followed by white loafers. To contrast his overall look, Ram Charan sported some cool black shades to escape the harsh Summer.

Upasana on the other hand also went for an all-white look, wearing embroidered flared pants with a complementing matching embroidered handbag.

More about RC16’s pooja ceremony

Ram Charan’s upcoming tentatively titled RC16 was formally kickstarted with an auspicious pooja ceremony yesterday. The entire cast and crew of the film were present at the event, with Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman and Buchi Babu Sana stealing the show with their graceful presence.

Director Buchi Babu Sana captured everyone’s attention with his humble speech, thanking Ram Charan for giving him this opportunity.

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani. The film is being written and directed by Shankar and also stars SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram, Anjali and others in important roles.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S being roped in to compose the music for this highly anticipated project.

Game Changer has been in the works for quite some time now, with fans eagerly awaiting for updates about the film. According to reports, the much-awaited first single ‘Jaragandi’ is expected to be released on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27th. The song was previously leaked on social media, and created quite the sensation before it was deleted by the movie team.

