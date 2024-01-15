Prabhas changes his spelling due to numerology reasons? The Raja Saab poster creates confusion

Speculations have been doing rounds that Prabhas is the latest addition to the ‘changing name’ trend after the release of his next- The Raja Saab’s first look title poster.

The poster shows Prabhas has altered his name to Prabhass, apparently seeking guidance from numerological advice. However, a few reports state that it is a printing mistake by the makers of the Maruthi directorial.

Prabhas changes his name?

On a related note, within the entertainment industry, several stars, such as Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Riteish Deshmukh, have embraced numerology, altering their names based on these beliefs. Malayalam actor Dileep is another example of someone who has changed names multiple times, influenced by the tenets of numerology and astrology. While opinions on its efficacy may vary, the influence of numerology persists in shaping decisions for some individuals in the public eye.

Also, many believed Prabhas’ name change on The Raja Saab poster is for a reason as the director Maruthi is known to be a firm believer in both astrology and numerology. Some fans speculate that the decision to change Prabhas' name in the first look poster may be specifically tailored for this particular movie, adding an intriguing layer of mysticism and cosmic alignment to the project. However, there’s no truth to this.

Prabhass returns to the rom-com genre

The Raja Saab stands as the much-anticipated forthcoming film in Prabhas' career, helmed by director Maruthi. Significantly, this cinematic endeavor signals Prabhas' return to the vibrant world of romantic comedies, a departure from his earlier mass roles, promising to be an assured paisa vasool entertainer. Maruthi's adeptness in creating captivating romantic comedies amplifies the anticipation for this film.

