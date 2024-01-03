EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares how actors satisfy creative verge: 'We get carried away with cinematic liberty'

Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 1997 with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Since then, she has carved a niche with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bunty Aur Babli, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and many more. In an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the responsibilities of actors while answering some interesting fan questions.

Rani Mukerji says actors get carried away with cinematic liberty

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji received a bunch of fan questions which she answered smartly. While responding to a fan question, Rani opened up about how actors satisfy creative verge.

The actress shared, "As actors, we do get sometimes carried away with cinematic liberty so to speak because as an actor you want to portray different roles but that doesn't mean that we do become those characters right. We are trying to probably satisfy a creative verge of us but at the same time when we also believe that our performances inspire people like Mardani you know empowered a lot of girls to bring out the Shakti (power) in them. So I feel there is a positive and a negative and I think we are in a world where both things impact us. It is on how we take it."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Rani Mukerji shares how today's films impact society

During the same conversation, Rani shared, "Film in any era, they always had a very powerful impact not only on society as in how they think, how they behave but also in their fashion. Fashion has also played a very very important role right from the beginning. Even the dance styles that actors or actresses have imbibed in films have also impacted society and the way people especially love stories."

She further added, "I think films do impact society but at the same time when there are certain films when people have an opinion that it might have a negative impact I think more than the negative impact, I think it empowers people who are already looking for something negative. So if there's a person who is an antisocial element in society, he feels very empowered when he sees a character like him being glorified on screen so obviously there will be no sane or educated man who will get inspired by something like that but maybe an antisocial element would get inspired or say that maybe this is the right thing."

