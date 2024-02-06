Prabhas is a phenomenon, redoing whole intro in Kalki 2898 AD for him: composer Santosh Narayanan spills beans

Prabhas, who recently scored a hit with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is actively involved in his upcoming projects, including The Raja Saab and the highly anticipated venture, Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this star-studded film has been making headlines since the day of its inception.

While Prabhas' fans are eagerly waiting for exciting updates, Santhosh Narayanan, the music director of the film shared some insights from his music sessions for the film. In a recent interview with Madan Gowri, Santhosh Narayanan lauded Prabhas as a phenomenon in the film industry. Narayanan acknowledged Prabhas' significant popularity and influence, expressing his commitment to creating something extraordinary music for the star.

"I am redoing the whole intro for Prabhas sir. I am creating something very special as Prabhas is a phenomenon. It has to be big and mass," he stated.

Narayanan hinted that Prabhas will have a mindblowing and powerful introduction in the film. Fans are excitedly looking forward to this special moment in the movie, adding to the overall thrill.

As the updates on Kalki 2898 AD continue to unfold, fans can anticipate a grand and compelling introduction of Prabhas in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars several well-known actors, including Deepika Padukone in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and others. The expectation is that each cast member will play a significant role, adding depth to the story.

The release date for Kalki 2898 AD is set for May 9. The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, and director Nag Ashwin have a sentimental attachment to this date. May 9 has proven to be auspicious for their films, such as Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari in 1990 and Mahanati in 2018, both of which are a hit. To continue this trend, they have chosen May 9, 2024, for the mega worldwide theatrical release of Project K.

