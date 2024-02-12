Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna AKA Srivalli turns photographer for Sukumar amidst the film's shoot; SEE PIC

Allu Arjun’s upcoming action-thriller flick, Pushpa 2, which is helmed by Sukumar is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024. The film, which is a sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, this year.

The 2021 film gained widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, owing to its compelling storyline, as well as the performances in the film. As expected, the film’s sequel is being welcomed with sky-high expectations. In the latest update, the makers of the film have shared a candid picture of director Sukumar from the film’s sets, clicked by none other than Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli, the female lead, in the film. The picture shows the filmmaker in a comfortable black t-shirt, resting his hands on the statue of a lion.

Check out the photo below:

Sukumar reveals Pushpa 2 will have a better emotional connect

In an earlier interview, director Sukumar had mentioned that Pushpa 2: The Rule will connect better emotionally with the audience. He further mentioned that there are some really good scenes including Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun, and added that the leftover emotions of part 1 have been carried on to the second part.

More about the Pushpa franchise so far

Pushpa: The Rise came out in 2021 at a time when people were still reluctant to go back to the theaters due to the fear of the pandemic. However, the film was a blockbuster hit, and can even be credited with bringing people back to the silver screens. In fact, the film was so good that it even earned Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad National Awards for the Best Actor and Best Music Director, respectively.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to pick up exactly where the first part left off. Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera. Ruben takes care of the editing department.

