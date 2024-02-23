Raayan: After Selvaraghavan and S J Suryah, Prakash Raj joins Dhanush starrer

Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan which was earlier known as D50 has garnered a huge appreciation after the actor introduced its first look poster featuring him along with Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan.

Later, he welcomed SJ Suryah and his brother Selvaraghavan to the world of Raayan. Now, in a recent development, Dhanush has unveiled the fourth poster from the film featuring Prakash Raj.

Dhanush welcomes Prakash Raj to Raayan

On the evening of February 23rd, Dhanush took to his X account and shared the first-look poster of Prakash Raj from Raayan. The Asuran actor tweeted, “What a pleasure @prakashraaj sir (hand emoji), (heart emoji).”

Raayan will mark the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and Prakash Raj. The duo was last seen together in Thiruchitrambalam helmed by Mithran R Jawahar. The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

More about Raayan

The first look poster of the film featured Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram , and Sundeep Kishan , standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.”

The Aadukalam star later shared two posters featuring SJ Suryah and Selvaraghavan from the film. Raayan also marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa Paandi which also bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil).

Dhanush’s upcoming films

The Maari star currently has several projects in the pipeline. His last film Captain Miller helmed by Arun Matheswaran is now streaming on Prime Video. Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Analeesan, or Eesan played by Dhanush, who hails from a remote village. He joins the British Indian Army with the sole purpose of gaining respect. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles. The war drama has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and has the music composed by renowned musician GV Prakash.

