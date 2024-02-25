Raayan: Dhanush unveils first look of Aparna Balamurali’s character

Dhanush’s landmark 50th film has been flowing with updates lately, as massive star cast announcements from the film continue to grab attention. It looks like director Dhanush has truly gone all out for his 50th film with talented actors from across the Tamil Film Industry. In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhanush wrote, “The super talented Aparna Balamurali”

In the latest update from Raayan, Dhanush has officially announced the inclusion of the ever-so-talented actress Aparna Balamurali in the film. Dhanush announced by sharing the first look of Aparna’s character from the film.

In the first look poster, Aparna looks simple yet mesmerizing with her minimalistic look. Costume designer Kavya Sriram who has designed the costumes for Raayan has made sure to go for a traditional blouse look.

Dhanush unveils Aparna Balamurali’s character from Raayan

Everything you need to know about Raayan

Raayan is an upcoming Tamil language film, written and directed by Dhanush. The official title of the film was announced just a few weeks ago and updates about the film have been rolling ever since.

The first look poster from Raayan featured Dhanush in a bloody avatar, as he was seen standing next to Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram.

So far, the posters of SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan and now Aparna Balamurali from Raayan have been unveiled.

Meet exciting star cast of Raayan

Raayan has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with Oscar-award-winning music composer AR Rahman composing the music for the film.

Dhanush’s upcoming projects

Apart from Raayan, Dhanush will next be seen in the tentatively titled DNS, also starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, and written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Speaking about Dhanush’s directorial commitments, apart from Raayan, he will also be donning the director’s hat for a film titled Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The film is expected to explore a youthful romance, with music from GV Prakash.

