Radiant beauty Rashmika Mandanna blossoms in brilliant orange floral, stunning all with vivacious saree snaps

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most prominent and in-demand actresses in the film industry today. The actress has quickly made a name for herself, owing to her innate ability to communicate the most complex of emotions on screen with indiscernible ease.

The actress is also known to have an active social media presence, giving fans a little glimpse into her life with photos and videos. Now, the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from her recent photoshoot that are creating waves on social media platforms. The actress took her official X (formerly Twitter) account to share some beautiful pictures of her in a saree.

"A saree can never go wrong" captioned Rashmika Mandanna sharing adorable pictures of her donning an orange saree with beautiful floral print. Styling herself with a plain simple blouse, Rashmika is looking absolutely stunning. Her minimal makeup and wavy hair added more glamor to her pictures.

Check out the post below:

The actress got clicked showcasing a big smile and the netizens are going gaga about her beauty. The actress who is busy with a bunch of projects in her pipeline loves to share some adorable pictures of her on social media platforms and grab the attention of her fans every now and then.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna recently scored a blockbuster with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie not only became a big hit in Hindi but also received a decent response from the Telugu industry as well. Though the film has garnered so many controversies, it still managed to do well at the box office.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rashmika is currently busy with a bunch of projects in the pipeline including stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar. Rashmika is also starring in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Rainbow and a Telugu movie The Girlfriend. She also has a Hindi movie Chaava in her pipeline in which she is going to play the role of Yesubai Bhonsale who was the wife of Chatrapati Sambhaji, often referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Empire.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna about rumored boyfriend 'Viju' aka Vijay Deverakonda: 'He’s someone I really, really respect'