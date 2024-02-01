Rashmika Mandanna about rumored boyfriend 'Viju' aka Vijay Deverakonda: 'He’s someone I really, really respect'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are unquestionably internet’s favorite rumored couples. The duo have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now, and have often teased fans about the prospect by sharing pictures which seem to be taken from the same backgrounds.

Quite recently, there were speculations that the rumored couple would be announcing their engagement in February. However, in an interview with Lifestyle India, Vijay Deverakonda debunked these rumors. In the latest update, Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about her dynamics with the Arjun Reddy actor in a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa.

Rashmika Mandanna says Vijay Deverakonda has supported her the most personally

Talking in the interview, the Animal actress said that Vijay Deverakonda, whom she called ‘Viju’, and her grew up together, and she takes advice from him regarding anything in her life. Rashmika added:

‘I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He is on point. This is good, this is not good… This is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So I feel he is someone I really, really respect.’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumored relationship

The rumors of Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda dating have been making rounds for a considerable amount of time now. The rumors initially started owing to the brewing chemistry that the duo had on screen in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which carried forward in their off-screen appearances as well. Although the duo have not officially confirmed that they are in a relationship, they never miss the chance to drop subtle hints, which their fans quickly pick up.

For instance, both the actors have shared pictures of themselves from Turkey on separate occasions. Fans quickly pointed out that they were sitting on either side of the same table, and that the picture was taken during the filming of Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, titled Kushi.

A similar instance occurred earlier this year when Vijay Deverakonda shared a lovely picture where he was seen with an empty bowl and a satisfied tummy while on a vacation. Netizens playfully commented on the post that within a few days Rashmika would also share pictures from the vacation. And true to their prediction, right after the NOTA actor’s post, Rashmika Mandanna posted pictures from the vacation as well.

