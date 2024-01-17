EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan, Shankar, and Dil Raju eye Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra for Game Changer

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ram Charan will wrap up shooting for the Shankar-directed Game Changer in February 2024 and kick start shooting for the Buchi Babu directorial, RC 16 from April 2024. Ever since then, there has been speculation about the release date of Game Changer and the fans have been eager for an official update on the same. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Game Changer shoot is on the verge of completion as planned before and the producer, Dil Raju, is targeting to bring the film in the last quarter of 2024.

Game Changer to release in the last quarter of 2024

According to a source close to the development, while Ram Charan will wrap up shooting for the film by the end of February, it will be a wrap for Shankar and the team by March. “All the major action blocks as larger-than-life sequences have already been canned. It’s now time to just give the finishing touches with some patchwork and call it a wrap. Dil Raju and his team are targeting to release the film either during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend or the festive period of Dussehra,” revealed a source.

Dil Raju is waiting for the shoot to be wrapped up before making the official announcement on the release date. Talking of Game Changer, it’s among the most ambitious films of Ram Charan’s career as the actor plays a double role of father and son. The film is mounted on a mammoth budget and will mark his return to the screen after the historic success of SS Rajamouli-directed RRR. The film has been making the right noise since its announcement and is among the most awaited films of 2024.

Dil Raju and Team on the verge of closing theatrical & non-theatrical deals of Game Changer

While the shoot is in progress, Dil Raju and the team are on the verge of closing all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals for the film and offers to come their way are at record levels. Talking of Game Changer, buzz is, Game Changer will see Ram Charan play the part of an IAS Officer Turned Chief Minister and will be on the lines of Shankar's cult films from the past like Indian, Anniyan, and Shivaji: The Boss. Game Changer stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

