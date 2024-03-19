Ram Charan’s epic fantasy film Magadheera helmed by SS Rajamouli to re-release in theatres on actor’s birthday

Much before SS Rajamouli created the epic RRR, he directed the smash hit of 2009, Magadheera. A pathbreaking, record-setting film that crossed all boundaries to emerge as the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time, a number that would take several years to beat.

Magadheera to re-release in theatres on THIS day

In great news for fans of Ram Charan and fans of Magadheera in general, the epic fantasy film is all set to re-release on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. The film will be re-released in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and potentially other states as well, on March 26th, a day before the actor’s birthday.

More about Magadheera

Magadheera starred Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill, Sunil, and many others in important roles. The film was written by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli. The music for Magadheera was composed by Rajamouli’s long-time collaborator, MM Keerawani.

Magadheera can be grouped in the category of SS Rajamouli’s epic adventure films. The director laid the foundation with his 2007 film Yamadonga with Jr.NTR and followed it with Magadheera in 2009. He then created the iconic Baahubali franchise, and more recently, with RRR, he took things a notch higher.

Magadheera is an epic film in every sense of the word, something that Telugu cinema was alien to at the time. Taking the concept of rebirth, the film manages to narrate the compelling love story of Harsha and Indu and their royal past. When Harsha is falsely accused of killing Indu’s father, he has to convince Indu of his innocence by making her remember their past. The film has some highly conceptualized action episodes, with the highlight of the film being the 1 vs. 100 fight scene. Thinking about the dialogue and the characters of Bhairava, Sher Khan, and others still gives goosebumps.

Ram Charan’s birthday updates

The re-release of Magadheera is not the only exciting thing for Ram Charan fans on March 27th. According to reports, the first single, Jaragandi, from Game Changer is also expected to be released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The highly- anticipated song has been composed by Thaman S.

