Ram Charan roped in by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to play legendary Rajput warrior in next pan India film? DEETS

As the world gets ready to witness Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biggie Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, we hear he's planning one more exciting project with none other than Ram Charan. The said project is expected to be a pan-India magnum opus based on Amish Tripathi's book, The Legend of Suheldev.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ram Charan's upcoming Pan-India film

As per Siasat.com, Ram Charan was approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team for the filmmaker's upcoming Pan-India film based on Amish Tripathi's book, The Legend of Suheldev. The superstar has already gone through the script and if all goes well, he will be seen playing the character of a Rajput warrior named Suheldev Barhaj in the film. The report suggests that an official announcement regarding the same is also expected in the coming days.

About the book The Legend of Suheldev

Penned by Amish Tripathi, The Legend of Suheldev tells the brave story of the legendary Indian king Suheldev who defeated the army of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Maqsud in the Battle of Bahraich.

If it happens, it'll be exciting to see Ram Charan playing the character under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction.

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is one of the most awaited upcoming Bollywood films. The filmmaker has managed a casting coup by bringing in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together for a film. It will be a love triangle on the backdrop of war.

The trio also locked their calendars for the film which is slated for Christmas 2025 release.

Ram Charan's work front

Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli's epic pan-India film RRR which proved to be a blockbuster. He has now collaborated with Shankar for the first time for his upcoming biggie titled Game Changer. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Nassar.

Meanwhile, RC's upcoming film with Janhvi Kapoor is all set to go on floors soon. As per reports, director Buchi Babu Sana is currently busy searching for the right locations along with cinematographer Rathnavelu. Last year, at the India Today Conclave, Ram Charan said that RC16 is a path-breaking film that is better than Rangasthalam. He added that the film will have a deep-rooted story that will surely connect to the Western audience as well.

