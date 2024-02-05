Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares family moments from ‘unforgettable evening’ hosted for Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is known for his impeccable roles and achievements in the Telugu industry was felicitated with the honorable Padma Vibhushan by the Government of Bharat on Sunday, February 4. To honor the moment his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela hosted a big bash in which many prominent personalities and renowned politicians were also seen.



On Sunday evening Upasana took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a lovely bunch of pictures from the celebrations. She posted it with a caption that wrote, “An unforgettable evening to celebrate Mamaya’s Padma Vibhushan Award hosted by Mom & Dad . It was an honour to have the dynamic presence of our esteemed Chief Minister at home.@chiranjeevikonidela @revanthofficial @shobanakamineni @alwaysramcharan



In the picture Chiranjeevi was seen cutting the cake which is made up of a cinema reel in which pictures of Megastar from his films can be seen clearly. Along with Chiranjeevi Telangana CM Revanth Anumula and Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy were also seen while Upasana was seen backside clapping and cheering for his Mamaya. The rest of the pictures had RRR fame actor Ram Charan along with his family sharing laughs and joy.

Upasana shares glimpses from Chiranjeevi’s mega bash

Megastar Chiranjeevi was honored by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Several photos and videos from the occasion are going viral. After the felicitation as a Padma Vibhushan awardee, Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt gratitude to Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government.

Megastar Chiranjeevi felicitated as a Padma Vibhushan awardee

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movies

Megastar is all geared up to set the screen on fire with his performance in the upcoming film titled Vishwambara. The makers of the film announced on social media with a striking poster along with the release date. He also released a video of his gruelling training as the makers block Sankranti 2025 for Chiranjeevi starrer.

He was last seen in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film also featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Shawar Ali and Sushanth. The film couldn't fare well at the box office.

