Rashmika Mandanna gives a sneak peek into her workout session; shares a message

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her warm connection with fans, continues to express her affection through heartfelt Instagram stories. In her latest post, she shares a workout picture, emphasising the importance of self-care. The image captures Rashmika engaging in a stretching routine, accompanied by a thoughtful message urging her followers to make stretching a daily habit.

It's not just a fitness tip; it's a charming reminder of the actress caring for her fans' well-being, making it a cute and wholesome start to the day as she wishes everyone a good morning.

Amidst swirling rumours about an engagement with Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna remains unfazed, focusing on her well-being with dedication. Unbothered by the speculation, the Pushpa actress consistently emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In her recent Instagram story, she not only showcases her commitment to fitness but also imparts a valuable piece of advice. Dressed in a classic gym ensemble of a black top and crimson red shorts, Rashmika looks stunning as she encourages her followers to prioritise stretching for long-term health benefits.

Her candid acknowledgement resonates with truth, reminding everyone that investing in fitness today is indeed a favour to the future self.

Rashmika Mandanna morning workout photo

About Vijay-Rashmika rumoured engagement

The speculations surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have reached a new height with recent rumours hinting at a potential engagement in February. While the duo has been acknowledged as great friends, fans have long harboured hopes for something more between the talented actors. Adding fuel to the conjecture, a prominent Telugu channel recently broke the news, claiming that an engagement between the Dear Comrade stars is on the horizon. As anticipation grows, followers of Rashmika and Vijay eagerly await further details that may shed light on the nature of their relationship.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

Rashmika Mandanna continues to ride the wave of success, having delivered a blockbuster with her last film, Animal, which surpassed the 900-crore mark globally. Her stellar performances have kept audiences eagerly anticipating her upcoming releases.

The most highly anticipated among them is Pushpa 2, set to hit the screens on Independence Day.

Additionally, a few reports suggest that she might share the screen with Vijay Devarakonda in VD12, directed by Goutham Thinnanuri, renowned for his work on the critically acclaimed blockbuster film Jersey. With these exciting projects in the pipeline, Rashmika's fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

