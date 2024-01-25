Rathnam: Vishal starrer action film gets a release date

Vishal has been a part of the film industry for almost twenty years now. Throughout these years, he has delivered some truly entertaining movies such as Sandakozhi, Enemy, and more recently, Mark Antony.

It's been a while since they announced that the Poojai actor would be teaming up with director Hari for his 34th film. Just recently, on December 1st, the film's makers unveiled the title as Rathnam and even treated us with a sneak peek teaser. And now, Vishal took to social media to share the exciting news of Rathnam's release date.

Rathnam to hit the theaters in April 2024

Taking to his social media, Vishal revealed that his upcoming film will be released on April 26th, 2024. The actor wrote on his X (formerly Twitter):

“Save the date for our biggie this summer; #Rathnam hits the screens on the 26th of April 2024. In Tamil and Telugu. A film by #Hari, coming to theatres, summer 2024. A @thisisDSP musical”

More about Rathnam

More about Rathnam

Rathnam marks the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari after the 2006 film Thamarabharani and the 2014 film Poojai. The film also features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead.

Apart from the lead actors, Rathnam also features Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, and more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Stone Bench Films in collaboration with Zee Studios and Invenio Origin. National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the film’s music, and M Sukumar cranks the camera for the film.

Vishal on the workfront

Vishal was last seen in the science fiction comedy film Mark Antony, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film also featured an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, Selvaraghavan, YG Mahendran, and many more in prominent roles.

The film, which was bankrolled by Mini Studios, has its music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Abhinandan Ramanujan cranked the camera for the film, and Vijay Velukkutty took care of the film’s editing.

After Rathnam, it is understood that Vishal will be donning the director’s cap for the first time for the highly anticipated sequel of his 2017 film Thupparivaalan, titled Thupparivaalan 2. He is also the lead actor in the film.

