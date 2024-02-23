EXCLUSIVE Game Changer: Ram Charan is shooting for high-octane action scenes; to wrap Hyderabad schedule on March 2

Ram Charan is gearing up to wrap up shooting for the Shankar-directed Game Changer. While he has simultaneously started prepping up for RC 16, a Buchi Babu directorial, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ram Charan is currently shooting for high-octane action sequences for Game Changer.

"The makers are on the verge of shoot completion as Ram Charan has geared up to shoot some larger-than-life sequences at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Action choreographer duo Anbariv and art director Avinash Kolla are at work. The team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot and move into post-production. Ram Charan also wants to wrap up Hyderabad schedule of Game Changer by March 2nd before jumping on the next," revealed a source.

As revealed by Pinkvilla, Dil Raju is planning to bring the film in the last quarter of 2024. The makers are waiting for the shoot to be wrapped up before they officially announce the release date.

Game Changer Movie Details

Well, Game Changer has faced quite a few challenges over the past two years since the filming began, with major changes to its shooting schedules and release plans. Finally, the highly anticipated film, Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to complete its last shooting schedule.

It's been a long journey for the filmmakers Shankar and Dil Raju, who have faced numerous challenges and trolls from fans for delay in the shoot. Fans of Ram Charan are eagerly anticipating the film's release, and it will be exciting to see how the project will come together in the final stages of production. With the film's completion drawing near, it won't be long before audiences can see the results of the cast and crew's hard work on the big screen.

Ram Charan to play double role in Game Changer

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in important roles.

Ram Charan plays a double role of father and son in the Shankar directorial. The film is mounted on a mammoth budget and will mark his return to the screen after SS Rajamouli-directed RRR.

