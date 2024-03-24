Samantha calls herself a failed Disney princess turned dragon as she shares sizzling look in bralette dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been killing the fashion game lately with her stunning outfits. The actress recently sported an all-black outfit with an attached bralette-like top, giving out major ‘mob wife’ style goals. Sam styled her fun, catchy dress with a blazer jacket. In her caption to the post, she wrote, “Failed as a Disney princess, I am a dragon now.”

Under the comments of her post, Samantha received overwhelming support and love from celebrities and fans alike. Jawan director Atlee’s wife Priya Atlee commented under the post “Dracarys (fire emoji)” referring to the dragon from the Game of Thrones.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal commented, “Love the dragon” while Amy Jackson commented “FASHION BABY”. Showing their appreciation via likes, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, and Keerthy Suresh liked Sam’s post.

Samantha, who is known for her works like Kushi, Theri, Son of Sathyamurthuy, and so on, is currently on a break. The actress has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis.

But as they say, there is always light at the end of the tunnel as Samantha has been actively healing over the last few months. The actress has not shied away from opening up about her struggles while also promoting positivity through her social media handles.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Although Sam has taken a short break from acting, she will be seen in the upcoming show Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The show has been directed by the filmmaking duo of Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set in the world of Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers.

The show was recently announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s slate of Indian releases.

Apart from that, Samantha has no other projects lined up in the near future.

