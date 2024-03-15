Samantha extends birthday wishes to Alia Bhatt: 'Continue to raise the bar for everyone'

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has gone from being a promising actress to one of the best in the game. Her constant selection of great scripts coupled with her tremendous acting talent and hard work has made her one of the biggest actresses in the country right now.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s 31st birthday, Samantha expressed her wishes for the actress in a sweet birthday message. Sharing a post on her story, in her birthday message for Alia, Samantha wrote, “Continue to raise the bar and make things exciting for everyone else.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s heartfelt birthday note for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has had a tremendous last few years in the film industry, with noteworthy performances in movies like Darlings, Brahmastra: Part One, and RRR. But her best work yet was in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also resulted in her winning the National Film Award for Best Actress alongside Kriti Sanon.

Alia has also tasted success as a producer with her production venture Darlings, wherein she also played the lead role. Even recently, Bhatt produced the web series Poacher, which received widespread applause for its riveting storytelling.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha is currently on a break from her acting career to focus on her mental and physical well-being. The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that affects the muscles of the human body, weakening them over time.

Samantha has been candid about her battle with Myositis, sharing both the highs and lows of dealing with the disease. The actress has employed a more positive approach to life recently, actively promoting practices such as yoga and meditation.

Even though Samantha is on a break from acting, fans of the actress can expect to see her in 2024 in the Raj & DK-directed web series Citadel. The show is the Indian spinoff version of the US show of the same name, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.

Samantha was recently spotted in Mumbai a month ago for the dubbing process of the film, where she also interacted with the team of Citadel, including her co-star Varun Dhawan and directors Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon.

