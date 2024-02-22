Samantha shares glimpse of her 'metabolic age' and 'weight' as she enjoys workout amidst nature; PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her commendable performances and versatility. Her dedication to fitness is a key factor a person should have in his routine.

In her latest podcast Take 20 which was uploaded on YouTube by her official channel, Samantha spoke about her rare disease myositis, and how she faced it strongly. In the recent update, Samantha has shared some pictures from her workout session while embracing nature's beauty.

Samantha gives a peek into ‘weight’ stats after her morning workout session

On February 22, the Yashoda actor took to her Instagram and shared a post after her workout session. She shared a string of photos from the workout, embracing the beauty of nature in a heartfelt caption that read, “Forever seeking the morning sun (sun emoji) The best kind of mornings (star emoji)”. In one photo, Samantha was seen performing a high-flying kick in her exercise session while other pictures showcased the beauty and essence of nature which also embraced the beauty of a woodpecker sitting on a tree. The actress also gave a peek into her physical fitness, revealing her metabolic age of 23 with her weight.

As soon as her post spread online to fans, her well-wishers filled the comments section with their love and joy for the actor. A fan wrote, “Wowww 2nd slide This is so inspiring (salute emoji)” while another one wrote, Stronger yesterday.. Strongest today! Firey girl. (heart with fire emoji)”.

More about Samantha’s new podcast

Samantha has started a new health podcast titled Take 20, and its first episode was aired on her YouTube channel. During the episode, the Mersal actor shared her experience and the challenges she had after getting diagnosed with her rare disease myositis. Samantha spoke about her most difficult phase and said, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

The actress continued, “I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

Samantha’s upcoming works

The actor was last seen in Kushi, the romantic drama that marked her second onscreen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Previously, they were seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati helmed by Nag Ashwin. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel’s Indian version which is based on the American series Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in key roles. The much-awaited project will release in 2024.

