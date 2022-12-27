Shruti Haasan Interview: When I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say- EXCLUSIVE

Shruti Haasan had a phenomenal 2022 with her hands full of films. From headlining an international project 'The Eye' to shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar, NBK's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Shruti is having one of the best years on the professional front. Her second original single, 'She Is Hero' which focuses on the struggles and triumphs of women, got millions of views on its release this year. She is unstoppable! In a free-flowing chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan talks about Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya box office clash, being absolutely unfiltered on social media, ageism in the industry, and more.

K: You are headlining an international project, The Eye. Since you recently finished the shoot, what is the one thing that you learned from the character? S: Very honoured headling an international project and The Eye is something I had been excited to be a part of the minute I read the script. It's a beautiful story and a beautiful character... It's amazing that it is headlined by women across the board. It is a female lead written by a woman director and produced by a woman. One thing I learnt from the character is that I think all women would relate to it which is we all have the ability to love greatly, lose and find ourselves again. K: Interestingly, you are part of Veera Simha Reddy as well as Waltair Veeraya, both releasing at the same time. How excited and nervous are you since this is very rare for an actor to have two big releases back to back. S: We cannot be nervous about the film but we can do our best when we are on set and I think we all have really worked hard. These are two superstars with huge mass fan following and I'm excited to be a part of it. Yeah, I think it's quite rare to have the same moment, same producer. K: You have teamed up with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time. How was the experience of working with him? S: Working with Balayya sir in Veera Simha Reddy was really fun. He is a very positive person, energetic, so that kind of energy is infectious and it was really fun. It is not difficult to match up to his energy because he keeps everyone around on their toes. K: And with Chiranjeevi sir? You recently travelled with him to Europe for the film's last schedule as well. S: Again, really wonderful to work with a legend like Chiranjeevi sir and we had a wonderful time shooting the last part of the movie in Europe and really excited for people to see my character in that film because it is interesting.

K: During an interview with a magazine, Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, aged 37, spoke about being rejected as the love interest of a 55-year-old actor in a film saying she is too old for the role. Younger actresses being cast opposite Sr. actors is quite normal on screen and in the Indian film industry, although in real life, it would inevitably cause comment and gossip. Your thoughts? S: I think it is normal in society that if there is a younger woman with an older man not many questions are raised as to whether the older woman wants to remarry or date again, so this is societal conditioning. Your example of a Hollywood actress, oh, we think they are more ahead and progressive is nonsense because everyone is dealing with the same thing. It is a male-driven society, world, and industry as well. So, we are fitting into that. Am I fighting the fight of the questioning? No, not at the moment. K: Do you think ageism in the industry is a prime concern? S: I think ageism in the world is an issue. It is a youth and the vanity-driven world we live in, especially in the world of social media. The question is do you want to buy into it or not? There is beauty and grace with every age. There are certain roles you can play with only a certain amount of age and experience and those are the things I like to focus on and not get into the whole ageism talk. K: Throughout your career, your scripts and character choices have been unique. Some worked, and some didn't. What are your thoughts on success and failure in an actor’s career? S: I think taking risks in commercial and non-commercial space, whatever you say is important for every actor's journey. You go with the good intention to do the best you can. Some work, some don't like you, and that doesn't matter as long as you can look and say 'am improving with every film, learning with every film'. For me, when I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say but today, they do and I'm thankful for that. When I joined, I didn't understand my passion for the business I do today. So its a journey.