Shruti Haasan Interview: When I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say- EXCLUSIVE
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan talks about her upcoming films Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, being absolutely unfiltered on social media and more.
Shruti Haasan had a phenomenal 2022 with her hands full of films. From headlining an international project 'The Eye' to shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar, NBK's Veera Simha Reddy, and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Shruti is having one of the best years on the professional front. Her second original single, 'She Is Hero' which focuses on the struggles and triumphs of women, got millions of views on its release this year. She is unstoppable!
In a free-flowing chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan talks about Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya box office clash, being absolutely unfiltered on social media, ageism in the industry, and more.
K: You are headlining an international project, The Eye. Since you recently finished the shoot, what is the one thing that you learned from the character?
S: Very honoured headling an international project and The Eye is something I had been excited to be a part of the minute I read the script. It's a beautiful story and a beautiful character... It's amazing that it is headlined by women across the board. It is a female lead written by a woman director and produced by a woman. One thing I learnt from the character is that I think all women would relate to it which is we all have the ability to love greatly, lose and find ourselves again.
K: Interestingly, you are part of Veera Simha Reddy as well as Waltair Veeraya, both releasing at the same time. How excited and nervous are you since this is very rare for an actor to have two big releases back to back.
S: We cannot be nervous about the film but we can do our best when we are on set and I think we all have really worked hard. These are two superstars with huge mass fan following and I'm excited to be a part of it. Yeah, I think it's quite rare to have the same moment, same producer.
K: You have teamed up with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the first time. How was the experience of working with him?
S: Working with Balayya sir in Veera Simha Reddy was really fun. He is a very positive person, energetic, so that kind of energy is infectious and it was really fun. It is not difficult to match up to his energy because he keeps everyone around on their toes.
K: And with Chiranjeevi sir? You recently travelled with him to Europe for the film's last schedule as well.
S: Again, really wonderful to work with a legend like Chiranjeevi sir and we had a wonderful time shooting the last part of the movie in Europe and really excited for people to see my character in that film because it is interesting.
K: During an interview with a magazine, Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, aged 37, spoke about being rejected as the love interest of a 55-year-old actor in a film saying she is too old for the role. Younger actresses being cast opposite Sr. actors is quite normal on screen and in the Indian film industry, although in real life, it would inevitably cause comment and gossip. Your thoughts?
S: I think it is normal in society that if there is a younger woman with an older man not many questions are raised as to whether the older woman wants to remarry or date again, so this is societal conditioning. Your example of a Hollywood actress, oh, we think they are more ahead and progressive is nonsense because everyone is dealing with the same thing. It is a male-driven society, world, and industry as well. So, we are fitting into that. Am I fighting the fight of the questioning? No, not at the moment.
K: Do you think ageism in the industry is a prime concern?
S: I think ageism in the world is an issue. It is a youth and the vanity-driven world we live in, especially in the world of social media. The question is do you want to buy into it or not? There is beauty and grace with every age. There are certain roles you can play with only a certain amount of age and experience and those are the things I like to focus on and not get into the whole ageism talk.
K: Throughout your career, your scripts and character choices have been unique. Some worked, and some didn't. What are your thoughts on success and failure in an actor’s career?
S: I think taking risks in commercial and non-commercial space, whatever you say is important for every actor's journey. You go with the good intention to do the best you can. Some work, some don't like you, and that doesn't matter as long as you can look and say 'am improving with every film, learning with every film'. For me, when I joined the industry, people didn't have nice things to say but today, they do and I'm thankful for that. When I joined, I didn't understand my passion for the business I do today. So its a journey.
K: You are a 'no filter' person on social media, in terms of being what you are in real life. This is very rare for an actor as it takes a lot to put your real side out on social media. Not everyone's cup of tea. What do you have to say?
S: I don't know if it is because of how I have been since I was a kid. I have been frank and open about who I am. When I joined the industry, people were like you can't dress yourself this way or speak because people won't understand it. After a particular age, I was like not hurting anyone and not trying to step on people's doors but being myself and I need to share that. Social media gives us an avenue to be ourselves. Not saying everyone has to do it but this is the way I enjoy doing it.
K: How would you describe 2022, on a personal and professional front?
S: I really enjoyed the roles I played but I wish, sometimes that we stuck more to the schedules because it has been an exhausting year, and I'm waiting for it to end but am so thankful for the work. On the personal front, am really thankful for the amazing support system I have.
Shruti Haasan ends the interview by saying she is looking forward to 2023 and promises herself to "get better, be better do better".
Also Read| Mental Health Day Exclusive: Shruti Haasan- 'People should keep talking till it is normalized'
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in explor... Read more