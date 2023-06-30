Shruti Haasan vibes to Vikram's song as she spends time with 'awesome person' Kamal Haasan

Shruti Haasan visited Chennai and met her most awesome person, dad Kamal Haasan. The duo spent quality time and their recent video proves why they are the best father and daughter duo. She posted a video vibing to Vikram's song and it's Kamal Haasan who steals the show.

Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, where she is seen vibing to 1983 song from her dad's film Vikram. And what happens next is her father and legendary actor Kamal Haasan video bombed the reel. His goofy and naughtiness are too cute to miss out. As the song moves to the iconic and eccentric scream ‘VIKRAM’, he makes a cameo and shouts.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote, Awesome day with an awesome person." Fans filled the comment section with compliments like ‘adorable’, ‘cuteness overloaded’, and ‘daddy and daughter goals’.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen next alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s forthcoming action flick, Salaar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the drama will also have Prithviraj Sukumarnan, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in key roles. According to the latest reports, the teaser Salaar will be released in the first week of July. Salaar is scheduled to release worldwide on September 28, as announced by the makers.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the shooting of Indian 2, the highly anticipated sequel to his 1996-released blockbuster Indian. Directed by Shankar, The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in crucial roles. He has also teamed up with director H Vinoth of Thunivu fame and the film is reportedly based on farmers. The superstar also joined the cast of Prabhas' Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin.

