South Newsmakers Of The Week: Samantha's viral bikini look, Aadujeevitham's new release date to Manjummel Boys

As an exciting week comes to an end, we take a look at some of the highlights surrounding the South Indian Film Industry. From exciting updates from our favorite actors to stunning pictures of actresses, we’ve got everything covered. Keep reading!

Top South Newsmaker of the week

1. Nani’s exciting birthday updates

On the occasion of Natural Star Nani’s birthday, an interesting glimpse from his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was revealed, which featured Nani in a more local avatar with director Vivek Athreya’s sensibilities sprinkled all over. The glimpse also featured actor SJ Suryah in an interesting look as a police officer.

To add to the joyous news for Nani fans, Nani’s 32nd film was officially announced by producers DVV Danayya, with Sujeeth taking the director’s role.

2. Manjummel Boys gets a massive response

Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi among others has hit the big screens and has opened to a thunderous response from the audience. The story, based on the real-life incidents that occurred in the Guna caves in Kodaikanal has managed to strike a chord with the viewers.

3. Samantha sets the Internet on fire with bikini PICS

Samantha casually dropped one of the hottest bikini pictures ever and set the Internet on fire with her toned body. The picture went almost instantly viral on social media, with fans in awe of the actress’ splendid curves.

4. Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham gets new release date

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham, which translates to The Goat Life was originally supposed to hit the big screens on April 10th, 2024, but after many hurdles and countless hardships, the film is finally slated to release in theatres on March 28th, 2024. Aadujeevitham has been written and directed by Blessy.

5. Nikhil Siddhartha blessed with a baby boy

Karthikeya actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Pallavi Varma were blessed with a baby boy on February 21st. The actor shared the news on his social media handle, with an emotional caption talking about his father.

6. Dhanush unveils characters from the world of Raayan

After the exciting first look poster from Raayan, Dhanush has continued to increase the hype about the film with the announcement of the star cast. So far, the characters of SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali have been unveiled from the film.

