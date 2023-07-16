South Newsmakers This Week: Samantha confirms taking sabbatical, Sreeleela replaces Rashmika Mandanna and more

It was another interesting week in the Southern film industry. Samantha and Thalapathy Vijay take the top spots this week for their shocking career choices. While Samantha is taking a sabbatical of 6-months, Thalapathy Vijay has allegedly raised a discussion to quit films for full-time politics. There were also a few exciting news that left social media buzzing. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest South Newsmakers Of The Week.

Sreeleela replaces Rashmika Mandanna

In a shocking turn of events, after Pooja Hegde's role in Guntur Kaaram, Sreeleela has replaced Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s untitled film. Sreeleela will be playing the female lead opposite Nithiin in Venky Kudumula’s upcoming film after Rashmika decided to walk out. Rashmika is already working on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Rainbow. She will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Hindi film, Animal. The film is helmed by Sandeep Vanga.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to go on a healing journey

Samantha announced that she is taking a break from acting with an emotional post on Instagram. The actress shared a photo with Raj & DK as she announced Citadel India shoot wrap. In a long note, Samantha mentioned, "A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming." Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up all her work commitments and has begun her sabbatical with a road trip.

Nayanthara in Jawan Prevue

Lady superstar Nayanthara is set to make her big Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Helmed by Tamil director Atlee, Jawan will see Nayanthara in a very powerful and intense role. The makers released the much-awaited teaser of the film this week and Nayanthara fans can't keep calm. Several called her 'Queen' and 'Lady Superstar' on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay discusses political entry with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members

Amidst speculations about Vijay's political entry, the Leo actor met Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members on July 11. Apparently, as per the discussions in the meeting, the actor wants to solely focus on being a politician from here on. It was also revealed by the VMI members that whenever Vijay gives them the green signal to go ahead with politics, they will work for him. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for his two big films- Leo and an untitled film with Venkat Prabhu.

